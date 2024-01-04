 Google Lg Nexus 5 16gb - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Google LG Nexus 5 16GB

Google LG Nexus 5 16GB is a Android v4.4.3 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 MSM8974AA Processor , 2300 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google LG Nexus 5 16GB from HT Tech. Buy Google LG Nexus 5 16GB now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 04 January 2024
Key Specs
₹29,990
16 GB
4.95 inches (12.57 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 MSM8974AA
8 MP
1.3 MP
2300 mAh
Android v4.4.3 (Kitkat)
2 GB
Google LG Nexus 5 16GB Price in India

The starting price for the Google LG Nexus 5 16GB in India is Rs. 29,990.  This is the Google LG Nexus 5 16GB base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

Google LG Nexus 5 16GB

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, Red, White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Google Lg Nexus 5 16gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1.3 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 MSM8974AA
  • 8 MP
  • 2300 mAh
  • 4.95 inches (12.57 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • No
  • 2300 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 300 Hours(3G)
  • Yes
  • Up to 17 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 1.3 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 8.5 mm
  • 69.17 mm
  • Black, Red, White
  • 130 grams
  • 137.84 mm
  • Back: Plastic
Display
  • 70.68 %
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 445 ppi
  • 4.95 inches (12.57 cm)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
General
  • Android v4.4.3 (Kitkat)
  • Google
  • October 30, 2013 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
  • 3.5 mm
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 12, 48 kbps EDGE: Class 12
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Micro
Performance
  • Quad core, 2.26 GHz, Krait 400
  • 2 GB
  • Adreno 330
  • 28 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 MSM8974AA
  • LPDDR3
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • No
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • No
  • eMMC 4.5
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Google Lg Nexus 5 16gb FAQs

What is the price of the Google Lg Nexus 5 16Gb in India?

Google Lg Nexus 5 16Gb price in India at 12,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (1.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 MSM8974AA; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Google Lg Nexus 5 16Gb?

How many colors are available in Google Lg Nexus 5 16Gb?

How long does the Google Lg Nexus 5 16Gb last?

What is the Google Lg Nexus 5 16Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Google Lg Nexus 5 16Gb Waterproof?

View More

    Google Lg Nexus 5 16gb