 Google Pixel 2 Xl Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Google Phones Google Pixel 2 XL

    Google Pixel 2 XL

    Google Pixel 2 XL is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 73,000 in India with 12.2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280) Processor, 3520 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 2 XL from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 2 XL now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30446/heroimage/114450-v1-google-pixel-xl-2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30446/images/Design/114450-v1-google-pixel-xl-2-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30446/images/Design/114450-v1-google-pixel-xl-2-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30446/images/Design/114450-v1-google-pixel-xl-2-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹73,000
    64 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
    12.2 MP
    8 MP
    3520 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹73,000
    64 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    12.2 MP
    3520 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 68,720 M.R.P. ₹99,999
    Buy Now

    Google Pixel 2 XL Price in India

    Google Pixel 2 XL price in India starts at Rs.73,000. The lowest price of Google Pixel 2 XL is Rs.60,990 on amazon.in.

    Google Pixel 2 XL price in India starts at Rs.73,000. The lowest price of Google Pixel 2 XL is Rs.60,990 on amazon.in.

    Google Pixel 2 Xl Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3520 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 12.2 MP
    Battery
    • 3520 mAh
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • F2.4
    • 8 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 3.2" sensor size, 1.4µm pixel size)
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps 640x480 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Yes, Water resistant, IP67
    • 157.9 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    • 76.7 mm
    • 175 grams
    • Case: AluminiumBack: Aluminium
    • Black, Black and White
    • Dust proof
    Display
    • 1440 x 2880 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 537 ppi
    • Yes
    • 76.71 %
    • P-OLED
    General
    • Google Pixel 2 XL
    • Google
    • Pixel XL 2
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • November 15, 2017 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Stock
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • SIM1: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 75 Mbit/s ↑ 800 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 15) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Adreno 540
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 12.2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • No
    • 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Google Pixel 2 Xl FAQs

    What is the price of the Google Pixel 2 Xl in India?

    Google Pixel 2 Xl price in India at 45,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12.2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3520 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Google Pixel 2 Xl?

    How many colors are available in Google Pixel 2 Xl?

    What is the Google Pixel 2 Xl Battery Capacity?

    Is Google Pixel 2 Xl Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Google Pixel 2 Xl