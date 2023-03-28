 Google Pixel 6 Xl Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Google Pixel 6 XL

Google Pixel 6 XL is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 74,990 in India with 16 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor, 4800 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel 6 XL from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel 6 XL now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹74,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
16 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP
16 MP
4800 mAh
Android v11
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Google mobiles price in India starts from Rs.6,999. HT Tech has 35 Google mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Google Pixel 6 Xl Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 4800 mAh
  • Yes, Fast
  • No
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • 16 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • Dust proof
  • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
Display
  • 20:9
  • OLED
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 424 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v6
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
General
  • Google
  • Android v11
  • Pixel 6 XL
  • Yes
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • May 18, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS
Performance
  • Google Tensor
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
  • 8 GB
  • 5 nm
  • Adreno 660
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 16MP + 16MP + 12MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • No
