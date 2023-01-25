 Honor 7a Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Honor Phones Honor 7A

    Honor 7A

    Honor 7A is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 7A from HT Tech. Buy Honor 7A now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32540/heroimage/127394-v7-honor-7a-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32540/images/Design/127394-v7-honor-7a-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32540/images/Design/127394-v7-honor-7a-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32540/images/Design/127394-v7-honor-7a-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32540/images/Design/127394-v7-honor-7a-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    32 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    32 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Honor 7a Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 7.8 mm
    • Back: Aluminium
    • Black, Blue, Gold
    • 150 grams
    • 73 mm
    • 152.4 mm
    Display
    • 75.36 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 282 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • 18:9
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    General
    • Honor
    • May 29, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • 7A
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Yes
    • EMUI
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
    • 28 nm
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Adreno 505
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Up to 24.3 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Honor 7a FAQs

    What is the price of the Honor 7A in India?

    Honor 7A price in India at 8,950 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 7A?

    How many colors are available in Honor 7A?

    What is the Honor 7A Battery Capacity?

    Is Honor 7A Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Honor 7a