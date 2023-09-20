Gadar 2 OTT release: When, where to watch Gadar sequel online

Icon
Sunny Deol, Amisha Patel-starring Gadar 2 will make its OTT debut soon, as per the reports. Know when, and where to watch the film online.

Sep 20 2023, 15:40 IST
Gadar 2 could be set for its OTT debut soon. Know where you can watch it online. (YouTube (ZEE TV))

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was one of the most popular films of the 2000s, with Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel winning hearts through their love story during the time of the India-Pakistan partition in 1947. The film was released in 2001 and became the highest-grossing Hindi film since 1994's Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Therefore, when it was announced that a sequel to Gadar was in the works, fans and film buffs were abuzz with excitement. Since its theatrical release, Gadar 2 has claimed extremely high numbers at the box office. Now, the film is set to make its OTT debut soon.

So, if you wish to watch Gadar 2 from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch it online.

Gadar 2 OTT release: Details

Gadar 2 is a Hindi-language action-drama and a sequel to 2001's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film's story builds upon the events of the first film and follows the journey of Tara Singh who returns to Pakistan after decades to free his son who has been imprisoned by Major General Hamid Iqbal. What follows next is a thrilling tale that promises to keep viewers engaged and on the edge of their seats.

Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, and Simrat Kaur in notable roles. The film is directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Anil Sharma and Kamal Mukut. Gadar 2 made its theatrical debut on August 11, and since then it has gone on to earn big numbers at the box office. According to a report by OTTplay, the film has grossed over Rs. 550 crore, becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film as well as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

Gadar 2 OTT release: When, where to watch online

According to a report by OTTplay, Gadar 2 will make its OTT debut on premiere on ZEE5 on October 6, nearly two months after its theatrical release. Its prequel, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is already available for streaming on the same platform. The film is distributed by Zee Studios so there could be some truth to these rumours.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon