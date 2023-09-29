Kushi OTT release: When and where to watch Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda starrer online

Kushi had made its theatrical debut on September 1, 2023, and gathered a lot of attention. The film stars popular South Indian actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda as leads. The film earned ₹70 crore in just three days of time, however, it received mixed reviews. Fans have been waiting for its OTT release date to be announced and the news is finally out - you can enjoy the movie from the comfort of your home very soon. Check when, where and how to watch the newly released romantic comedy online.

About Kushi

The Telugu romantic comedy Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar. The film features Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in leading roles. The cast also includes Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, and Rohini as supporting characters.

The film is about a love story where the lead actors come from different religious backgrounds and their families are rivals. You'll love how the story unfolds and the steamy romance between the two actors will keep you hooked throughout the movie. Now, you can stream the fun-loving movie this weekend and watch it from the comfort of your home. Check out where you can watch Kushi online.

Kushi OTT release: When, and where to watch online

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha starrer Kushi is set to make its OTT debut on Netflix. The film will premiere on October 1, 2023. Netflix India shared a post on their official Instagram handle announcing the debut of the film. The post mentioned, “Now screaming, kicking and giggling with Khushi because #Kushi is coming to Netflix! Arrives on 1 October in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!”

You can stream the film online on Netflix, however, note that the platform requires a subscription. If you want to watch the film then you can purchase the mobile subscription for Rs.199. Additionally, you can also take a higher monthly subscription to stream all its content.