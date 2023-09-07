Home How To Love Again OTT release: When, and where to watch Priyanka Chopra, Celine Dion film online

Love Again OTT release: When, and where to watch Priyanka Chopra, Celine Dion film online

Love Again OTT release: The romantic comedy starring Priyanka Chopra and Celine Dion will soon make its digital debut. Check when and where you can watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 07 2023, 21:31 IST
Love Again
Know all about Love Again OTT release. (Sony Pictures Entertainment)
After almost two years, Priyanka Chopra returned to the silver screen. The last time we saw her in a movie was in 2021 when she played the role of an exile program called Sati in The Matrix Resurrections. But this time, she is back in a starring role in the movie Love Again. The Hollywood production is a romantic comedy-drama that captures the essence of falling back in love. The film made its theatrical release earlier this year, and now it is all set to make its digital debut. If you are in the mood for a romcom with a dash of drama and emotion, then this movie will be right up your alley. Find out when and where to watch Love Again OTT release online.

Love Again OTT release: Details

Love Again is an American romantic comedy-drama film, which is written and directed by James C. Strouse, known for The Incredible Jessica James. It is an English-language remake of the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich, which in turn, is based on a novel by Sophie Cramer of the same name. The film hit the theaters in May 2023 and was met with mixed reactions.

The movie revolves around a woman who has lost her fiance and in order to have some closure, decides to send a series of text messages to his old number. However, the number has now been reassigned to a journalist, who falls in love with her honesty and wants to meet her.

The movie stars Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Sofia Barclay, Russell Tovey, Billy Brooks, Lydia West, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Nick Jonas, Celia Imrie, Arinze Kene, and more. Interestingly, this film also marks the acting debut of Celine Dion. She plays herself in the movie. Additionally, this is also the first time Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share the screen in a feature film.

A trailer of the film was posted by Sony Pictures Entertainment and it has garnered 13 million views, 57000 likes, and more than 2800 comments.

Love Again OTT release: When to watch

You can watch this romantic comedy starting Wednesday, September 20. So, that means you can enjoy the movie from your couch in less than two weeks' time.

Love Again OTT release: Where to watch

The film will make its digital debut on Netflix. You will need a subscription to the platform in order to watch the movie.

