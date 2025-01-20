Latest Tech News How To Love Island All Stars Season 2: How to watch tonight’s episode of dating online

Love Island All Stars Season 2: How to watch tonight’s episode of dating online

Love Island All Stars Season 2: Drama, romance, and unexpected twists continue as familiar faces return for a second shot at love. Here’s where to watch tonight’s thrilling episode.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 20 2025, 19:14 IST
Icon
OTT watch list: 6 best movies and shows to binge during Christmas holidays
image caption
1/7 Crash Landing On You - If you are in the mood for something funny and enjoy romantic comedies, Crash Landing On You on Netflix India is a great K-Drama to watch. It is a limited series with 16 episodes. The story follows a self-made Korean woman who owns a wellness giant called Seri’s Choice. One day, due to a mishap, she accidentally ends up in North Korea, where a North Korean army officer falls for her and helps her escape. (Netflix)
Love Island All Stars Season 2
2/7 A Boy Called Christmas is the original story of Santa Claus. It tells the story of a boy who goes on an adventure to search for his father and to find the land of the Elves. Accompanying him are a reindeer and a talking mouse. You can stream it on Netflix. (Netflix)
image caption
3/7 Home Alone is a classic Christmas watch. It tells the story of a kid, Kevin, who's left behind by his family when they go on holiday. That’s when tragedy strikes, and burglars try to enter his house. The movie is a great watch, and if you enjoy comedies, this would be a great choice. Ia is available on Disney+ Hotstar. (Disney+Hotstar)
Love Island All Stars Season 2
4/7 The Grinch (2018) is an animated movie about the only person in the town of Whoville who doesn’t like Christmas. The Grinch plans to ruin Christmas for everyone, but his heart is changed by a young girl. Grinch is available on Jio Cinema. (IMDB)
image caption
5/7 Silo - If you’re in the mood for good science fiction, watch Silo this Christmas. Silo is based on a series of books and tells the story of a dystopian world called the Silo, where thousands of citizens live underground, unable to go outside because the world is toxic. They stay inside the Silo in the hope that  theworld outside would heal, and they could go out again. Silo can be streamed on Apple TV+. (Apple)
image caption
6/7 Finch - is a heartwarming story set in a post-apocalyptic world. It follows a man named Finch, who, alongside his loyal dog and a newly created robot, embarks on a journey of survival and companionship. Finch is available on Apple TV+. (Apple)
image caption
7/7 For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.
Love Island All Stars Season 2
icon View all Images
Love Island All Stars S2: Watch tonight’s episode filled with drama, twists, and returning fan favourites for romance. (Peacock)

Season 2 of "Love Island All Stars" is heating up with familiar faces returning for another shot at romance. Set in the stunning South African villa, the new season brings back fan favourites from previous seasons, all vying for love and the grand £50,000 prize. With fresh drama, unexpected twists, and some shocking recouplings already underway, tonight's episode promises to be one to watch.

The show is hosted by Maya Jama, who recently commented on the dynamic: “In my mind, I'm thinking they all know each other or will recognise one another from previous series, so it'll be interesting to see who sparks up a romance and who's going to be the most dramatic,” The Verge reported. The familiarity of the contestants certainly adds an exciting layer to the competition, with some Islanders even returning from as far back as Season 2.

Also read: Coldplay show on OTT: How to watch Ahmedabad concert live online this Republic Day

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Love Island All Stars S2: Contestants Announced

Twelve contestants have already entered the villa, including Curtis Pritchard, Olivia Hawkins, Ronnie Vint, Catherine Agbaje, Scott Thomas, Gabby Allen, Luca Bish, Elma Pazar, Marcel Somerville, Kaz Crossley, Nas Majeed, and India Reynolds. Fans are in for a wild ride as these Islanders navigate their second (or third) chance at love in a villa that's anything but calm.

Also read: Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release: Bobby Deol's Telugu Debut will stream on Netflix from…

Week 1 has already delivered plenty of drama. The addition of bombshells Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Casey O'Gorman stirred up the dynamics, while Ronnie's secret kiss with Kaz in the Secret Garden raised eyebrows. Thursday's recoupling threw everything into question, with the unexpected arrival of Tina Stinnes adding even more chaos. After the recoupling, Ronnie has pledged to focus on Elma, while Kaz moved on with Luca, Nas, and Scott, who joined Tina on dates by the lake.

Tonight's episode promises to keep the drama alive with firepit games and a round of truth and dare. The preview hints at a visit from Maya Jama, possibly signalling more twists and surprise moves, especially with Tina now in the mix.

Also read: Baby John OTT release: Know when and where to watch Varun Dhawan's action movie online

Love Island All-Stars Season 2: When and Where to Watch Online

Fans can watch the new episode of "Love Island All Stars" Season 2 on Peacock, which also broadcasts the U.S. version of "Love Island" and its spin-off series, "Love Island Games." Additionally, It is now available on Hulu. Hulu also has the Australian edition, giving fans worldwide access to Love Island. Don't miss tonight's action-packed episode. 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jan, 19:14 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked price rumours: Rockstar Games could set new $100 standard for game pricing in 2025
PS Plus games

PS Plus January games revealed: God of War Ragnarök, Like a Dragon Gaiden, Atlas Fallen, and more
GTA 6

GTA 6 leak teases exciting new weapon, fans speculate wild gameplay possibilities in Vice City
GTA 6 Online

GTA 6 Online: Bigger worlds, better gameplay, and more- Here’s what fans hope to see incoming game
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked police chase footage reveals unmatched realism, hints at next-gen gameplay details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets