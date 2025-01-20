Love Island All Stars Season 2: How to watch tonight’s episode of dating online

Season 2 of "Love Island All Stars" is heating up with familiar faces returning for another shot at romance. Set in the stunning South African villa, the new season brings back fan favourites from previous seasons, all vying for love and the grand £50,000 prize. With fresh drama, unexpected twists, and some shocking recouplings already underway, tonight's episode promises to be one to watch.

The show is hosted by Maya Jama, who recently commented on the dynamic: “In my mind, I'm thinking they all know each other or will recognise one another from previous series, so it'll be interesting to see who sparks up a romance and who's going to be the most dramatic,” The Verge reported. The familiarity of the contestants certainly adds an exciting layer to the competition, with some Islanders even returning from as far back as Season 2.

Love Island All Stars S2: Contestants Announced

Twelve contestants have already entered the villa, including Curtis Pritchard, Olivia Hawkins, Ronnie Vint, Catherine Agbaje, Scott Thomas, Gabby Allen, Luca Bish, Elma Pazar, Marcel Somerville, Kaz Crossley, Nas Majeed, and India Reynolds. Fans are in for a wild ride as these Islanders navigate their second (or third) chance at love in a villa that's anything but calm.

Week 1 has already delivered plenty of drama. The addition of bombshells Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Casey O'Gorman stirred up the dynamics, while Ronnie's secret kiss with Kaz in the Secret Garden raised eyebrows. Thursday's recoupling threw everything into question, with the unexpected arrival of Tina Stinnes adding even more chaos. After the recoupling, Ronnie has pledged to focus on Elma, while Kaz moved on with Luca, Nas, and Scott, who joined Tina on dates by the lake.

Tonight's episode promises to keep the drama alive with firepit games and a round of truth and dare. The preview hints at a visit from Maya Jama, possibly signalling more twists and surprise moves, especially with Tina now in the mix.

Love Island All-Stars Season 2: When and Where to Watch Online

Fans can watch the new episode of "Love Island All Stars" Season 2 on Peacock, which also broadcasts the U.S. version of "Love Island" and its spin-off series, "Love Island Games." Additionally, It is now available on Hulu. Hulu also has the Australian edition, giving fans worldwide access to Love Island. Don't miss tonight's action-packed episode.