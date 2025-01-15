Baby John OTT release: Know when and where to watch Varun Dhawan’s action movie online

The action thriller Baby John premiered in theaters during Christmas 2024, featuring Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. After its theatrical release, fans who missed the cinema experience can soon watch the film at home, as it is set for a digital debut in late February or early March 2025.

Baby John OTT release: Cast, plot and more

The film centers on Inspector Satya Verma, also known as Baby John, portrayed by Varun Dhawan. Satya lives in Kerala with his daughter Khushi and close friend Ram Sevak. Their peaceful life is upended when Khushi's teacher reveals Satya's past life as a relentless and fierce inspector. The plot takes viewers six years back, when Baby John was a married man battling the notorious Babar Sher, played by Jackie Shroff, a powerful figure involved in the exploitation of young women. Baby John is on a mission to seek justice for his wife Meera and combat corruption.

Baby John OTT Release: Box Office Performance

Despite the star-studded cast and compelling storyline, Baby John had a mixed performance at the box office, grossing Rs. 39.15 crore in India and Rs. 60.4 crore globally against a production budget of Rs. 180 crore. Rajpal Yadav, who also stars in the film, expressed his disappointment, noting that the film's remake nature impacted its reception. He remarked that the audience had already seen the original version, which influenced its box office performance.

Baby John OTT Release: When and Where to Watch It Online

For those eager to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes, Baby John will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the coming months. The expected release date is set for either February or March 2025.