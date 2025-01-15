Baby John OTT release: Know when and where to watch Varun Dhawan’s action movie online
Baby John OTT release: The highly anticipated action thriller starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh will soon hit on this online platform. Here’s when and where to watch.
The action thriller Baby John premiered in theaters during Christmas 2024, featuring Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. After its theatrical release, fans who missed the cinema experience can soon watch the film at home, as it is set for a digital debut in late February or early March 2025.
Baby John OTT release: Cast, plot and more
The film centers on Inspector Satya Verma, also known as Baby John, portrayed by Varun Dhawan. Satya lives in Kerala with his daughter Khushi and close friend Ram Sevak. Their peaceful life is upended when Khushi's teacher reveals Satya's past life as a relentless and fierce inspector. The plot takes viewers six years back, when Baby John was a married man battling the notorious Babar Sher, played by Jackie Shroff, a powerful figure involved in the exploitation of young women. Baby John is on a mission to seek justice for his wife Meera and combat corruption.
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
Also read: Sookshmadarshini OTT: Now Streaming in 5 Languages…
Baby John OTT Release: Box Office Performance
Despite the star-studded cast and compelling storyline, Baby John had a mixed performance at the box office, grossing Rs. 39.15 crore in India and Rs. 60.4 crore globally against a production budget of Rs. 180 crore. Rajpal Yadav, who also stars in the film, expressed his disappointment, noting that the film's remake nature impacted its reception. He remarked that the audience had already seen the original version, which influenced its box office performance.
Also read: Netflix confirmed to stream Daaku Maharaaj OTT…
Baby John OTT Release: When and Where to Watch It Online
For those eager to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes, Baby John will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the coming months. The expected release date is set for either February or March 2025.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71736946416970