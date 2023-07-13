Home How To Maya Bazaar For Sale OTT release: When, where to watch the Rana Daggubati series online

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 19:48 IST
It is a rare treat to watch comedies that do not rely upon eccentric plots and dysfunctional characters to generate laughter. Simple comedies find hilarious moments in normal interactions in daily life and feel far more relatable. So, if you too feel tired of wacky comedies and are looking for a heartfelt story that makes you laugh throughout, then you need to know about this new direct-to-OTT web series called Maya Bazaar For Sale. Check out when and where to watch Maya Bazaar For Sale OTT release.

Maya Bazaar For Sale OTT release: Details

Maya Bazaar for Sale is a Telugu language comedy-drama series directed by Gautami Challagulla and produced by Rana Daggubati. Daggubati has gained pan-India recognition and as a producer, he has seen some really successful projects. With Maya Bazaar, it will be interesting to see whether he can take it to similar heights.

The premise of the story is rather simple. A posh society has just opened in Hyderabad which is being marketed as the first premium gated community of South India. The name of the society is Maya Bazaar and it features some rather interesting characters. The peaceful and fun days of the residents are short-lived, however, as the government tells them that the entire society is built illegally. The story is about how they deal with the situation.

The series stars Navdeep, Naresh, Eesha Rebba, Meiyang Chang, Ravi Varma, Hari Teja, and others.

A trailer of the series was posted on YouTube and it has received 113,000 views and 1,000 likes.

Maya Bazaar For Sale OTT release: When to watch

Maya Bazaar For Sale will be available to stream starting tomorrow, July 14. That means viewers can watch the show from the comfort of their homes from this Friday onwards.

Maya Bazaar For Sale OTT release: Where to watch

Zee5 Telugu will be streaming the show exclusively on its platform. If you want to watch it too, then make sure you have a subscription. The cheapest plan for the platform has been priced at Rs. 499 for an entire year. This subscription will let users watch all the content on the platform on a mobile device.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 19:47 IST
