Singham Again OTT release: Know when and where to watch Ajay Devgn Deepika Padukone's action film online

Singham Again OTT release: Ajay Devgn’s action-packed film is set to stream on this OTT platform soon. Here’s the expected release date and details.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 30 2024, 16:00 IST
Singham Again OTT release: Rohit Shetty’s action-packed cop universe film set to release on this OTT platform. (YouTube)

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, the latest installment in his cop universe, has generated significant attention since its theatrical release during the Diwali period. The action film, starring Ajay Devgn, went head-to-head with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with both movies drawing large audiences. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 slightly edged out Singham Again at the box office, the latter has still managed to perform well. Now, Singham Again is gearing up for its OTT debut, bringing the action-packed story to viewers who missed it on the big screen.

The movie continues the story of Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn), who returns with his signature style and a new set of challenges. This time, Singham joins forces with fellow officers Sangram Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh), ACP Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar), DCP Shakti Shetty (Deepika Padukone), and ACP Satya Bali (Tiger Shroff) to track down the criminal who kidnaps his wife Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan). The film's narrative draws inspiration from the Indian epic Ramayana, incorporating familiar characters and incidents.

In addition to the regular cast, Singham Again welcomed Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff to the franchise, while Arjun Kapoor played the main antagonist. A cameo appearance by Salman Khan, reprising his iconic role as Chulbul Pandey, added further excitement.

Singham Again's Box Office Collection

In terms of box office performance, Singham Again has made a strong impact. After 27 days in theaters, it has grossed 317.24 crores, with a net collection of 268.85 crores in India. The film's worldwide earnings stand at 400.20 crores, though its domestic earnings are expected to fall below the 275 crore mark before the release of Pushpa 2.

Singham Again OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

For those who missed the film in theaters, Singham Again will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The action film is set to release online on December 27, 2024, offering fans a chance to catch up with the thrilling ride.

First Published Date: 30 Nov, 16:00 IST
