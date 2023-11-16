 I Kall S2 Pro - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
I Kall S2 Pro

I Kall S2 Pro is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on I Kall S2 Pro from HT Tech. Buy I Kall S2 Pro now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹9,999
128 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
Out of Stock

I Kall S2 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the I Kall S2 Pro in India is Rs. 9,999.  This is the I Kall S2 Pro base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the I Kall S2 Pro in India is Rs. 9,999.  This is the I Kall S2 Pro base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Purple.

I Kall S2 Pro

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Purple
I Kall S2 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • Purple
Display
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 263 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • IPS LCD
General
  • I
  • September 11, 2023 (Official)
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
Performance
  • Octa core, 1.6 GHz
  • 6 GB
Sensors
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • 128 GB
    I Kall S2 Pro