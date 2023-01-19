 Infinix Hot 10 Play 3gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Hot 10 Play 3GB RAM

    Infinix Hot 10 Play 3GB RAM is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 10 Play 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 10 Play 3GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36322/heroimage/145913-v1-infinix-hot-10-play-3gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36322/images/Design/145913-v1-infinix-hot-10-play-3gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36322/images/Design/145913-v1-infinix-hot-10-play-3gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36322/images/Design/145913-v1-infinix-hot-10-play-3gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36322/images/Design/145913-v1-infinix-hot-10-play-3gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    32 GB
    6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Add to compare
    Infinix Hot 10 Play 3GB RAM Price in India

    Infinix Hot 10 Play 3GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 10 Play 3GB RAM is Rs.8,910 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Hot 10 Play 3gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    • 6000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 6000 mAh
    • No
    • 05h 14m 33s
    • No
    • Up to 53 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 53 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Single
    Design
    • 8.9 mm
    • 171.8 mm
    • Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black
    • 207 grams
    • 77.9 mm
    Display
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    • 20.5:9
    • 90.66 %
    • 440 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 263 ppi
    • 82.66 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    General
    • July 20, 2021 (Official)
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • XOS
    • Hot 10 Play 3GB RAM
    • Yes
    • Infinix
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.0
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • MediaTek Helio G35
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GE8320
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    Infinix Hot 10 Play 3gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Hot 10 Play 3Gb Ram in India?

    Infinix Hot 10 Play 3Gb Ram price in India at 8,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G35; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Hot 10 Play 3Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Hot 10 Play 3Gb Ram?

    What is the Infinix Hot 10 Play 3Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Hot 10 Play 3Gb Ram Waterproof?

    View More

