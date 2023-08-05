 Infinix Hot 11 2022 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Infinix Hot 11 2022

Infinix Hot 11 2022 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.82 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 11 2022 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 11 2022 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹8,999
64 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (1.82 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
13 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
4 GB
Infinix Hot 11 2022 Price in India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 11 2022 is Rs.7,999 on amazon.in.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 11 2022 is Rs.7,999 on amazon.in.


Infinix Hot 11 2022 Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • 02h 44m 29s
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Up to 22 Hours(4G)
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 22 Hours(4G)
  • Up to 816 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 8 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2
  • Single
  • F2.0
Design
  • 9.05 mm
  • 195 grams
  • 166.7 mm
  • 76.6 mm
  • Aurora Green, Polar Black, Sunset Gold
Display
  • 393 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes
  • 20:9
  • IPS LCD
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 84.88 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 550 nits
  • 89.53 %
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
General
  • XOS
  • Yes
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v11
  • Hot 11 2022
  • Infinix
  • April 21, 2022 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • DTS Sound
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • 12 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • Unisoc T610
  • Octa core (1.82 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • 64 bit
  • 32.0 s
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Infinix Hot 11 2022