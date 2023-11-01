Infinix Hot 11 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Infinix Hot 11 in India is Rs. 9,490. At Flipkart, the Infinix Hot 11 can be purchased for Rs. 8,750. This is the Infinix Hot 11 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 7 Degree Purple, Polar Black, Emerald Green and Silver Wave. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Infinix Hot 11 in India is Rs. 9,490. At Flipkart, the Infinix Hot 11 can be purchased for Rs. 8,750. This is the Infinix Hot 11 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 7 Degree Purple, Polar Black, Emerald Green and Silver Wave.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.