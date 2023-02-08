 Infinix Hot 12 Price in India (08, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Infinix Mobile Infinix Hot 12

    Infinix Hot 12

    Infinix Hot 12 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 9,499 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 12 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 12 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 08 February 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36931/heroimage/148600-v3-infinix-hot-12-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36931/images/Design/148600-v3-infinix-hot-12-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36931/images/Design/148600-v3-infinix-hot-12-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36931/images/Design/148600-v3-infinix-hot-12-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36931/images/Design/148600-v3-infinix-hot-12-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,499
    64 GB
    6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹9,499
    64 GB
    6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    6000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 9,190 M.R.P. ₹11,999
    Buy Now

    Infinix Phones Prices in India

    Infinix mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 83 Infinix mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Infinix mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 83 Infinix mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Infinix Hot 12 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6000 mAh
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 37.1 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    • Up to 37.1 Hours(4G)
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Li-Polymer
    • 03h 08m 27s
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • F1.6
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 77.5 mm
    • 9.2 mm
    • 171.5 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 7-degree Purple, Turquoise Cyan, Exploratory Blue, Polar Black
    Display
    • 90 Hz
    • 460 nits
    • 20.5:9
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 83.23 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 263 ppi
    • 90.66 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    General
    • Infinix
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • XOS
    • Yes
    • Hot 12
    • Android v11
    • August 23, 2022 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • DTS Sound
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • MediaTek Helio G37
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 34.0 s
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Infinix Hot 12