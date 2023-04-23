 Infinix Hot 30i 64gb Price in India (23, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Infinix Mobile Infinix Hot 30i 64GB

Infinix Hot 30i 64GB

Infinix Hot 30i 64GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Hot 30i 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Hot 30i 64GB now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender
5
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38923/heroimage/155957-v1-infinix-hot-30i-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38923/images/Design/155957-v1-infinix-hot-30i-64gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38923/images/Design/155957-v1-infinix-hot-30i-64gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38923/images/Design/155957-v1-infinix-hot-30i-64gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38923/images/Design/155957-v1-infinix-hot-30i-64gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
Key Specs
₹8,999
64 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
50 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹8,999
64 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
50 MP
5000 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 10,720 M.R.P. ₹11,999
Buy Now

Infinix Hot 30i 64GB Price in India

Infinix Hot 30i 64GB price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 30i 64GB is Rs.10,720 on amazon.in.

Infinix Hot 30i 64GB price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Infinix Hot 30i 64GB is Rs.10,720 on amazon.in.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Infinix Hot 30i 64gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 50 MP
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • Yes, Dual LED
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Fixed Focus
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • F1.6
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Mirror Black, Glacier Blue, Diamond White, Marigold
  • 164 mm
  • 191 grams
  • 8.4 mm
  • 75.75 mm
Display
  • 84.66 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 90 Hz
  • 720 x 1612 pixels
  • 20:9
  • 267 ppi
  • Yes
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 500 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 90 %
General
  • Infinix
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • XOS
  • Android v12
  • April 12, 2023 (Official)
  • Hot 30i 64GB
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • DTS Sound
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • 4 GB
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • MediaTek Helio G37
  • 12 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 50 MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Infinix Hot 30i 64gb