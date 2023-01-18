Infinix Note 4 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Infinix Note 4 Infinix Note 4 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4300 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Note 4 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Note 4 now with free delivery.