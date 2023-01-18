 Infinix Note 4 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Note 4

    Infinix Note 4 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4300 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Note 4 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Note 4 now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    32 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    4300 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Infinix Note 4 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 4300 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 48 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 48 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Yes, Fast: 45 % in 30 minutes
    • 4300 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Fixed Focus
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4208 x 3120 Pixels
    • No
    Design
    • Back: Metal
    • Ice Blue, Champagne Gold, Milan Black
    • 159 mm
    • 198 grams
    • 78.8 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    Display
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 71.32 %
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 386 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Note 4
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Infinix
    • August 3, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • MediaTek MT6753
    • 3 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Infinix Note 4 FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Note 4 in India?

    Infinix Note 4 price in India at 8,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Note 4?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Note 4?

    What is the Infinix Note 4 Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Note 4 Waterproof?

    View More

    Infinix Note 4