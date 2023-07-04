 Infinix Note 5 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Infinix Note 5 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.65 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Note 5 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Note 5 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹9,999
32 GB
5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.65 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
12 MP
16 MP
4500 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
3 GB
See full specifications
Infinix Note 5 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 4500 mAh
  • 12 MP
  • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 36 Hours(3G) / Up to 40 Hours(2G)
  • 4500 mAh
  • Yes, Fast
  • No
  • Up to 624 Hours(4G)
  • No
  • Up to 36 Hours(3G) / Up to 40 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Soft light flash
  • F2.0
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Single
  • F2.0
  • Fixed Focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • Milan Black, Berlin Gray, Ice Blue
  • 75 mm
  • 175 grams
  • 8.4 mm
  • 158 mm
Display
  • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 78.14 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 18:9
  • 403 ppi
  • Yes
  • 1080 x 2160 pixels
General
  • Android One
  • Infinix
  • Yes
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • Note 5
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • August 31, 2018 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G71 MP2
  • MediaTek MT6763T
  • LPDDR3
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.65 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 3 GB
  • 16 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Up to 22 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 32 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Infinix Note 5 FAQs

What is the price of the Infinix Note 5 in India?

Infinix Note 5 price in India at 10,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6763T; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Note 5?

How many colors are available in Infinix Note 5?

How long does the Infinix Note 5 last?

What is the Infinix Note 5 Battery Capacity?

Is Infinix Note 5 Waterproof?

View More

    Infinix Note 5