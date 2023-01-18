 Infinix S4 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix S4

    Infinix S4

    Infinix S4 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix S4 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix S4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    6.21 inches (15.77 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Infinix S4 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 6.21 inches (15.77 cm)
    • 32 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 624 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 624 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • F2.0
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    Design
    • Nebula Blue, Twilight Purple, Space Gray
    • Back: Plastic
    • 7.9 mm
    • 156 mm
    • 155 grams
    • 75 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • 89 %
    • 6.21 inches (15.77 cm)
    • 271 ppi
    • 19.5:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 81.86 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    General
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • S4
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • May 28, 2019 (Official)
    • Infinix
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • 3 GB
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Infinix S4 FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix S4 in India?

    Infinix S4 price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix S4?

    How many colors are available in Infinix S4?

    How long does the Infinix S4 last?

    What is the Infinix S4 Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix S4 Waterproof?

    Infinix S4