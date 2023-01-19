 Infinix Smart 2 32gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Infinix Phones Infinix Smart 2 32GB

    Infinix Smart 2 32GB

    Infinix Smart 2 32GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3050 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Smart 2 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Smart 2 32GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32837/heroimage/128851-v1-infinix-smart-2-32gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32837/images/Design/128851-v1-infinix-smart-2-32gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32837/images/Design/128851-v1-infinix-smart-2-32gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32837/images/Design/128851-v1-infinix-smart-2-32gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32837/images/Design/128851-v1-infinix-smart-2-32gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    32 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3050 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    32 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    13 MP
    3050 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 7,490 M.R.P. ₹8,999
    Buy Now

    Infinix Smart 2 32GB Price in India

    Infinix Smart 2 32GB price in India starts at Rs.6,999. The lowest price of Infinix Smart 2 32GB is Rs.6,199 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Smart 2 32GB price in India starts at Rs.6,999. The lowest price of Infinix Smart 2 32GB is Rs.6,199 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Smart 2 32gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 3050 mAh
    Battery
    • 3050 mAh
    • Up to 504 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 21 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 504 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 21 Hours(4G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • 71 mm
    • 148 mm
    • Bordeaux Red, City Blue, Sandstone Black, Serene Gold
    • 138 grams
    • 8.4 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 72.95 %
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 295 ppi
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18:9
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes
    General
    • No
    • August 10, 2018 (Official)
    • Infinix
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Infinix XOS
    • Smart 2 32GB
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 0.420 W/kg, Body: 0.983 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8100
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6739
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • 3 GB
    • 28 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • No
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Infinix Smart 2 32gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Smart 2 32Gb in India?

    Infinix Smart 2 32Gb price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6739; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3050 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Smart 2 32Gb?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Smart 2 32Gb?

    How long does the Infinix Smart 2 32Gb last?

    What is the Infinix Smart 2 32Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Smart 2 32Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Infinix Smart 2 32gb