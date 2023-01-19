Infinix Smart 2 32gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Infinix Smart 2 32GB Infinix Smart 2 32GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3050 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Smart 2 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Smart 2 32GB now with free delivery.