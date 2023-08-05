 Infinix Smart 2 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Infinix Phones Infinix Smart 2

Infinix Smart 2

Infinix Smart 2 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3050 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Smart 2 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Smart 2 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
InfinixSmart2_Display_5.45inches(13.84cm)
InfinixSmart2_FrontCamera_8MP
InfinixSmart2_Ram_2GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32836/heroimage/128850-v1-infinix-smart-2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_InfinixSmart2_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32836/heroimage/128850-v1-infinix-smart-2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_InfinixSmart2_4
InfinixSmart2_Display_5.45inches(13.84cm)
InfinixSmart2_FrontCamera_8MP"
InfinixSmart2_Ram_2GB"
InfinixSmart2_3"
InfinixSmart2_4"
Key Specs
₹5,999
16 GB
5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
8 MP
3050 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
2 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹5,999
16 GB
5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
13 MP
3050 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Infinix Smart 2 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 13 MP
  • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
  • 3050 mAh
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 21 Hours(4G)
  • Up to 21 Hours(4G)
  • No
  • No
  • Up to 504 Hours(2G)
  • 3050 mAh
Camera
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Dual LED
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • F2.0
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Wide Angle Selfie
Design
  • 8.4 mm
  • 71 mm
  • 148 mm
  • Bordeaux Red, City Blue, Sandstone Black, Serene Gold
  • 138 grams
  • Back: Plastic
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 295 ppi
  • 72.95 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 18:9
  • 720 x 1440 pixels
  • Yes
  • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
General
  • Infinix
  • August 10, 2018 (Official)
  • Infinix XOS
  • No
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • Smart 2
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Head: 0.420 W/kg, Body: 0.983 W/kg
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • PowerVR GE8100
  • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek MT6739
  • 2 GB
  • 28 nm
  • LPDDR3
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • No
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 16 GB
  • Up to 9.9 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
iQOO Neo 7 Pro launch
iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Most affordable snapdragon 8+ gen 1 smartphone
07 Jul 2023
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Infinix Smart 2 FAQs

What is the price of the Infinix Smart 2 in India?

Infinix Smart 2 price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6739; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3050 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Smart 2?

How many colors are available in Infinix Smart 2?

How long does the Infinix Smart 2 last?

What is the Infinix Smart 2 Battery Capacity?

Is Infinix Smart 2 Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Infinix Smart 2