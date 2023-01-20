 Infinix Smart 3 Plus Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Smart 3 Plus

    Infinix Smart 3 Plus is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Smart 3 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Smart 3 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    32 GB
    6.21 inches (15.77 cm)
    Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    3500 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Infinix Phones Prices in India

    Infinix mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 83 Infinix mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Infinix Smart 3 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3500 mAh
    • 6.21 inches (15.77 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • 3500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 296 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 157 mm
    • 7.8 mm
    • 148 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • Sapphire Cyan, Midnight Black
    • 76 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 19.5:9
    • 6.21 inches (15.77 cm)
    • 88 %
    • 80.27 %
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 271 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    General
    • Infinix
    • Smart 3 Plus
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 30, 2019 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio A22
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • 2 GB
    • PowerVR GE8300
    • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Up to 24.1 GB
    Infinix Smart 3 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Smart 3 Plus in India?

    Infinix Smart 3 Plus price in India at 8,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A22; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Smart 3 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Smart 3 Plus?

    How long does the Infinix Smart 3 Plus last?

    What is the Infinix Smart 3 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Smart 3 Plus Waterproof?

    Infinix Smart 3 Plus