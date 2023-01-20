Infinix Smart 3 Plus Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus Infinix Smart 3 Plus is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Smart 3 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Smart 3 Plus now with free delivery.