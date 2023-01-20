 Infinix Smart 4 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Infinix Phones Infinix Smart 4

    Infinix Smart 4

    Infinix Smart 4 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Smart 4 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Smart 4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35377/heroimage/140942-v1-infinix-smart-4-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35377/images/Design/140942-v1-infinix-smart-4-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35377/images/Design/140942-v1-infinix-smart-4-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35377/images/Design/140942-v1-infinix-smart-4-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    32 GB
    6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    32 GB
    6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    13 MP
    6000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 6,990 M.R.P. ₹8,999
    Buy Now

    Infinix Smart 4 Price in India

    Infinix Smart 4 price in India starts at Rs.6,999. The lowest price of Infinix Smart 4 is Rs.6,990 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Smart 4 price in India starts at Rs.6,999. The lowest price of Infinix Smart 4 is Rs.6,990 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Smart 4 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 6000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.8
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Midnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, Ocean wave, Violet
    • 171.8 mm
    • 207 grams
    • 77.9 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    Display
    • 263 ppi
    • 20.5:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    • 90.5 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 480 nits
    • 82.66 %
    • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Smart 4
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • November 8, 2020 (Official)
    • Android Go
    • Infinix
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • No
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Head: 0.659 W/kg, Body: 0.851 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek Helio A22
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Infinix Smart 4 FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Smart 4 in India?

    Infinix Smart 4 price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A22; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Smart 4?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Smart 4?

    What is the Infinix Smart 4 Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Smart 4 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Infinix Smart 4