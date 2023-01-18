 Infinix Smart 5a Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Smart 5A

    Infinix Smart 5A is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Smart 5A from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Smart 5A now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    amazon
    ₹ 7,499 M.R.P. ₹7,999
    Infinix Smart 5A Price in India

    Infinix Smart 5A price in India starts at Rs.6,499. The lowest price of Infinix Smart 5A is Rs.7,499 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Smart 5a Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 02h 06m 29s
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 33 Hours(4G)
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 840 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 76.4 mm
    • Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, Midnight Black
    • 165.5 mm
    • 8.7 mm
    • 183 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 20:9
    • 90.5 %
    • 264 ppi
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 720 x 1560 pixels
    • 500 nits
    • Yes
    • 82.35 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Smart 5A
    • Infinix
    • Android v11
    • Android Go
    • August 9, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • DTS Sound
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
    • No
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 30.0 s
    • MediaTek Helio A20
    • 2 GB
    • 12 nm
    • Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    • PowerVR GE8300
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Infinix Smart 5a FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Smart 5A in India?

    Infinix Smart 5A price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A20; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Smart 5A?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Smart 5A?

    How long does the Infinix Smart 5A last?

    What is the Infinix Smart 5A Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Smart 5A Waterproof?

    Infinix Smart 5a