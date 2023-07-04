Infinix Smart 7 Pro Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Infinix Smart 7 Pro Infinix Smart 7 Pro is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 8,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + Cortex A53) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

Key Specs Price ₹8,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.64 inches (16.87 cm) Processor Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + Cortex A53) Rear Camera 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications Key Specs Price ₹8,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.64 inches (16.87 cm) Rear Camera 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Battery 5000 mAh

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Infinix Smart 7 Pro Price in India Infinix Smart 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Infinix Smart 7 Pro is Rs.8,190 on amazon.in. Infinix Smart 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Infinix Smart 7 Pro is Rs.8,190 on amazon.in. Infinix Smart 7 (64 GB) Infinix Smart 7 (64 GB) (4 GB RAM) (Azure Blue)

Infinix Smart 7 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Display 6.64 inches (16.87 cm)

Rear Camera 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 8 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

User Replaceable No

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5000 mAh Camera Front Camera Physical Aperture F2

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 8 MP f/2, Primary Camera

Camera Setup Single

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Main Camera Physical Aperture F2

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels

Pixel Density 270 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.64 inches (16.87 cm) General Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Brand Infinix

Operating System Android v12

Model Smart 7 Pro

Launch Date July 29, 2023 (Unofficial)

Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Processor Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + Cortex A53)

RAM 4 GB

Processor Fabrication 12 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G72 MP3

Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 Special Features Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?