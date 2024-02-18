Infinix Smart 8 128gb - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

The starting price for the Infinix Smart 8 128GB in India is Rs. 8,999. This is the Infinix Smart 8 128GB base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Timber Black, Shinny Gold, Galaxy White and Rainbow Blue. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.