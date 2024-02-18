 Infinix Smart 8 128gb - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Home Mobiles in India Infinix Mobile Infinix Smart 8 128GB

Infinix Smart 8 128GB

Infinix Smart 8 128GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G36 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Smart 8 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Smart 8 128GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 18 February 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
InfinixSmart8128GB_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
InfinixSmart8128GB_FrontCamera_8MP
InfinixSmart8128GB_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39635/heroimage/160646-v4-infinix-smart-8-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_InfinixSmart8128GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39635/heroimage/160646-v4-infinix-smart-8-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_InfinixSmart8128GB_4
1/12 InfinixSmart8128GB_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
2/12 InfinixSmart8128GB_FrontCamera_8MP"
3/12 InfinixSmart8128GB_RAM_8GB"
4/12 InfinixSmart8128GB_3"
View all Images 5/12 InfinixSmart8128GB_4"
Key Specs
₹8,999
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
MediaTek Helio G36
50 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Infinix Smart 8 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Infinix Smart 8 128GB in India is Rs. 8,999.  This is the Infinix Smart 8 128GB base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Timber Black, Shinny Gold, Galaxy White and Rainbow Blue. ...Read More

Infinix Smart 8 128GB

Out of Stock
Out of Stock
18% off

Infinix Smart 8 4G (Galaxy White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | up to 8 GB of RAM

Infinix Smart 8 4G (Galaxy White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | up to 8 GB of RAM (4 GB + 4 GB Virtual) | 90 Hz Punch-hole Display | 50MP Dual Camera with Quad-LED Ring Flash | Helio G36 Mediatek Processor
₹8,999 ₹7,395
Buy Now

Infinix Smart 8 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Display

    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Processor

    MediaTek Helio G36

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

Battery

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

Design

  • Width

    75.6 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Thickness

    8.5 mm

  • Weight

    189 grams

  • Height

    163.6 mm

  • Colours

    Timber Black, Shinny Gold, Galaxy White, Rainbow Blue

Display

  • Resolution

    720 x 1612 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    90 %

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    85.03 %

  • Screen Size

    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    267 ppi

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

Front Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

General

  • Launch Date

    February 8, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Brand

    Infinix

  • Custom UI

    XOS

Main Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length)

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, Quad LED Ring Flash

Multimedia

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    DTS Sound

Network & Connectivity

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

Performance

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G36

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8320

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

Sensors

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

Storage

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    eMMC 5.1

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

More from Infinix

21% OFF
Infinix Smart 8
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Timber Black
₹7,090 ₹8,999
Buy Now
Infinix Smart 8 128gb Infinix Smart 8
20% OFF
Infinix Smart 8 HD
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Timber Black
23% OFF
Infinix Zero 30 12GB RAM
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Golden Hour
23% OFF
Infinix Hot 30 5G
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Knight Black
₹11,499 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Infinix Smart 8 128gb Infinix Hot 30 5g
Infinix Mobiles

Infinix Smart 8 128GB Competitors

42% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
Infinix Hot 40
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Palm Blue
Moto E14
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
₹7,999
Check Details
Infinix Smart 8 128gb Moto E14
Nokia C12 Plus
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Dark Cyan

Mobiles Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.

Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more

11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.

Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed

23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more

08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone

04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped

Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality

04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more.

Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more

31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos

Infinix Smart 8 128GB News

Hot 40i

Infinix Hot40i: Camera to storage, take a closer look at this latest smartphone

18 Feb 2024
Infinix Hot 40i

Infinix Hot 40i launched with groundbreaking 32 MP selfie camera

16 Feb 2024
Infinix Smart 8

Infinix Smart 8 review: Awe-inspiring design with 'Magic Ring' at a pocket-friendly price

25 Jan 2024
Check out smartphones under 25000

Top smartphones under 25000: Check Infinix Zero 30, GT 10 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, more

27 Dec 2023
Infinix GT 10 Pro is priced at Rs.17999. Yes, it is a gaming smartphone!

Infinix GT 10 Pro review: Eye-catching gaming smartphone

27 Dec 2023
Infinix Smart 8 HD

Infinix Smart 8 HD set to launch soon; to feature new 'Magic Ring' notch

28 Nov 2023
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus 12R

Iron Gray, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy Now

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO A2x

Starry Night Black, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹12,790
Check Details

Vivo Y200e 5G

Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
Check Details

IQOO Neo 9 Pro

Fighting Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹35,190
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

OnePlus 12R

Iron Gray, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme 12 Pro Plus

Submarine Blue, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹28,755
₹34,999
Buy Now

OnePlus 12

Silver, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹64,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Titanium Black, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
₹129,999
₹134,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Infinix Smart 8 128gb