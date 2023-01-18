 Infinix Smart Hd 2021 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Infinix Smart HD 2021

    Infinix Smart HD 2021 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Smart HD 2021 from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Smart HD 2021 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Infinix Smart HD 2021 Price in India

    Infinix Smart HD 2021 price in India starts at Rs.5,999. The lowest price of Infinix Smart HD 2021 is Rs.6,199 on amazon.in.

    Infinix Smart Hd 2021 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 03h 56m 57s
    • Up to 35 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 35 Hours(4G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation
    • F2.0
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 158.3 mm
    • 9.8 mm
    • Obsidian Black, Quartz Green, Topaz Blue
    • 75.1 mm
    • 195 grams
    Display
    • 720 x 1560 pixels
    • 282 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 19.5:9
    • 85 %
    • 500 nits
    • 76.67 %
    General
    • Yes
    • Infinix
    • Android Go
    • December 24, 2020 (Official)
    • Smart HD 2021
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • DTS Sound
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Head: 0.527 W/kg, Body: 1.218 W/kg
    • No
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8300
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek Helio A20
    • Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 29.0 s
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Infinix Smart Hd 2021 FAQs

    What is the price of the Infinix Smart Hd 2021 in India?

    Infinix Smart Hd 2021 price in India at 7,940 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A20; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Smart Hd 2021?

    How many colors are available in Infinix Smart Hd 2021?

    What is the Infinix Smart Hd 2021 Battery Capacity?

    Is Infinix Smart Hd 2021 Waterproof?

    Infinix Smart Hd 2021