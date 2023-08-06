Infocus Epic 1 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Infocus Epic 1 in India?
Infocus Epic 1 price in India at 6,621 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6797M; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.
