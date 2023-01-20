 Infocus Snap 4 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Infocus Phones InFocus Snap 4

    InFocus Snap 4

    InFocus Snap 4 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on InFocus Snap 4 from HT Tech. Buy InFocus Snap 4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31408/heroimage/infocus-snap-4-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31408/images/Design/infocus-snap-4-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31408/images/Design/infocus-snap-4-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    64 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 8 MP
    8 MP + 8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    64 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    13 MP + 8 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Infocus Snap 4 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP + 8 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 13 MP + 8 MP
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera 8 MP Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Dual
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    Design
    • 162 grams
    • Black, Gold
    • 72.7 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 147.6 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 69.31 %
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 282 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Snap 4
    • Yes
    • September 26, 2017 (Official)
    • InFocus
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6750
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Infocus Snap 4 FAQs

    What is the price of the Infocus Snap 4 in India?

    Infocus Snap 4 price in India at 8,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP + 8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6750; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infocus Snap 4?

    How many colors are available in Infocus Snap 4?

    What is the Infocus Snap 4 Battery Capacity?

    Is Infocus Snap 4 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Infocus Snap 4