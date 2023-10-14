Iqoo 11 Se Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

IQOO 11 SE IQOO 11 SE is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 41,990 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹41,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Rear Camera 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

IQOO 11 SE Price in India The starting price for the IQOO 11 SE in India is Rs. 41,990. This is the IQOO 11 SE base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the IQOO 11 SE in India is Rs. 41,990. This is the IQOO 11 SE base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. IQOO 11 SE (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Iqoo 11 Se Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Display 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Front Camera 32 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No Camera Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single Display Screen Size 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 388 ppi

Display Type AMOLED General Operating System Android v11

Launch Date October 11, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand iQOO Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

NFC Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Fabrication 4 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Graphics Adreno 730

RAM 8 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?