Iqoo 11t Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Iqoo 11t Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Front Camera 16 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Battery 5500 mAh Battery Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5500 mAh Camera Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels Display Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 395 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date October 29, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand iQOO

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance RAM 8 GB

Graphics Adreno 730

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Fabrication 4 nm

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

