 Iqoo 3 256gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Iqoo Mobile IQOO 3 256GB

IQOO 3 256GB

IQOO 3 256GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 35,990 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + Kryo 585) Processor , 4440 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO 3 256GB from HT Tech. Buy IQOO 3 256GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
IQOO3256GB_Display_6.44inches(16.36cm)
IQOO3256GB_FrontCamera_16MP
IQOO3256GB_Ram_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34697/heroimage/137771-v3-vivo-iqoo-3-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_IQOO3256GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34697/heroimage/137771-v3-vivo-iqoo-3-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_IQOO3256GB_4
IQOO3256GB_Display_6.44inches(16.36cm)
IQOO3256GB_FrontCamera_16MP"
IQOO3256GB_Ram_8GB"
IQOO3256GB_3"
IQOO3256GB_4"
Key Specs
₹35,990
256 GB
6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + Kryo 585)
48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4440 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
8 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹35,990
256 GB
6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
4440 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Iqoo Phones Prices in India

Iqoo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.11,390. HT Tech has 56 Iqoo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Iqoo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.11,390. HT Tech has 56 Iqoo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Iqoo 3 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
  • 16 MP
  • 4440 mAh
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 4440 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Super Flash, 55W: 50 % in 15 minutes
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • F1.79
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • F2.4
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • IMX582, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
  • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
Design
  • 74.8 mm
  • Volcano Orange, Tornado Black, Quantum Silver
  • 214.5 grams
  • 9.1 mm
  • 158.5 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
Display
  • 91.4 %
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v6
  • Super AMOLED
  • 60 Hz
  • 409 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 800 nits
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 20:9
  • 84.46 %
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
General
  • IQOO UI
  • 3 256GB
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • March 4, 2020 (Official)
  • iQOO
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
  • Head: 1.190 W/kg, Body: 0.590 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 650
  • 7 nm
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + Kryo 585)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • 8 GB
  • 22.0 s
  • LPDDR5
Smart TV Features
  • 48+13+13+2 MP
Special Features
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 3.1
  • No
  • Yes
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Iqoo Videos

View all
The iQOO 9 Pro
iQOO 9 Pro price, features, first impressions
02 Jun 2022

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Iqoo 3 256gb