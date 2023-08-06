 Iqoo 3 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Iqoo Mobile IQOO 3

IQOO 3

IQOO 3 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 35,990 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + Kryo 585) Processor , 4440 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO 3 from HT Tech. Buy IQOO 3 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
IQOO3_Display_6.44inches(16.36cm)
IQOO3_FrontCamera_16MP
IQOO3_Ram_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34619/heroimage/137435-v5-vivo-iqoo-3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_IQOO3_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34619/heroimage/137435-v5-vivo-iqoo-3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_IQOO3_4
IQOO3_Display_6.44inches(16.36cm)
IQOO3_FrontCamera_16MP"
IQOO3_Ram_8GB"
IQOO3_3"
IQOO3_4"
Key Specs
₹35,990
128 GB
6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + Kryo 585)
48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4440 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
8 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹35,990
128 GB
6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
4440 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon SALE
₹ 37,990 M.R.P. ₹44,990
Buy Now

Iqoo Phones Prices in India

Iqoo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.11,390. HT Tech has 63 Iqoo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Iqoo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.11,390. HT Tech has 63 Iqoo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Iqoo 3 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4440 mAh
  • 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Super Flash, 55W: 50 % in 15 minutes
  • 4440 mAh
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • IMX582, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
  • F1.79
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • F2.4
Design
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 158.5 mm
  • Volcano Orange, Tornado Black, Quantum Silver
  • 74.8 mm
  • 214.5 grams
  • 9.1 mm
Display
  • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
  • 60 Hz
  • Super AMOLED
  • 800 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 91.4 %
  • 409 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 20:9
  • 84.46 %
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v6
General
  • Yes
  • 3
  • iQOO
  • February 25, 2020 (Official)
  • IQOO UI
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Head: 1.190 W/kg, Body: 0.590 W/kg
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • No
Performance
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + Kryo 585)
  • 22.0 s
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • 8 GB
  • LPDDR5
  • Adreno 650
  • 64 bit
  • 7 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 48+13+13+2 MP
Special Features
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • UFS 3.1
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Iqoo Videos

View all
iQOO Neo 7 Pro launch
iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Most affordable snapdragon 8+ gen 1 smartphone
07 Jul 2023
The iQOO 9 Pro
iQOO 9 Pro price, features, first impressions
02 Jun 2022

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Iqoo 3