 Iqoo 9 Se Price in India (08, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    IQOO 9 SE

    IQOO 9 SE

    IQOO 9 SE is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 49,990 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO 9 SE from HT Tech. Buy IQOO 9 SE now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 08 February 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹49,990
    128 GB
    6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v12
    Iqoo Phones Prices in India

    Iqoo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.12,990. HT Tech has 58 Iqoo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Iqoo 9 Se Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    • 4500 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Yes, Flash, 66W: 100 % in 39 minutes
    • 4500 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • F1.79
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 76.4 mm
    • Space Fusion, Sunset Sierra
    • 163.2 mm
    • 196 grams
    • 8.3 mm
    Display
    • AMOLED
    • 120 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 1300 nits
    • 84.86 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    • 398 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • March 2, 2022 (Official)
    • 9 SE
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Yes
    • Funtouch OS
    • iQOO
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), MIMO
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR5
    • 8 GB
    • 64 bit
    • 19.0 s
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    • LPDDR5
    • Adreno 660
    • 5 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 13MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • UFS 3.1
    • 128 GB
    • No
    Iqoo 9 Se