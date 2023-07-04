 Iqoo Neo 6 5g 256gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
IQOO Neo 6 5G 256GB

IQOO Neo 6 5G 256GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 33,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor , 4700 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Neo 6 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Neo 6 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹33,999
256 GB
6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4700 mAh
Android v12
12 GB
Iqoo Neo 6 5g 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4700 mAh
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Flash, 80W: 50 % in 12 minutes
  • 4700 mAh
  • Yes
  • No
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • S5KGW1, ISOCELL Plus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Fixed Focus
  • F1.89
  • F2.0
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • Yes
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • Dark Nova, Cyber Range, Maverick Orange
  • 190 grams
  • 163 mm
  • 8.5 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 76.1 mm
Display
  • 20:9
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
  • 1300 nits
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 85.3 %
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 120 Hz
  • 398 ppi
  • 91.4 %
  • AMOLED
  • Yes
General
  • iQOO
  • Funtouch OS
  • Yes
  • May 31, 2022 (Official)
  • Android v12
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Neo 6 5G 256GB
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.2
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • Adreno 650
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
  • 18.0 s
  • 12 GB
  • LPDDR5
  • 7 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Smart TV Features
  • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
Storage
  • UFS 3.1
  • 256 GB
  • No
  • Yes
    Iqoo Neo 6 5g 256gb