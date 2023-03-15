 Iqoo Neo 8 Pro Price in India (15, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    IQOO Neo 8 Pro

    IQOO Neo 8 Pro is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 39,990 in India with 50 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A715 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM.
    Last updated: 15 March 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹39,990 (speculated)
    256 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A715 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    50 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP
    32 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v13
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Iqoo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.12,990. HT Tech has 61 Iqoo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Iqoo Neo 8 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 50 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 32 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Flash, 150W
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F1.79
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.4
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 87.6 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • AMOLED
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 120 Hz
    • 388 ppi
    General
    • Neo 8 Pro
    • Yes
    • Android v13
    • June 14, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • iQOO
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
    • Yes, v5.3
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A715 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • 12 GB
    • MediaTek Dimensity 9200
    • Immortalis-G715 MC11
    • 4 nm
    • 64 bit
    • 50MP + 32MP + 50MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 256 GB
    • UFS 3.1
    Iqoo Neo 8 Pro