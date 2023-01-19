Iqoo Z6 Pro 256gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

IQOO Z6 Pro 256GB IQOO Z6 Pro 256GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 28,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor, 4700 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z6 Pro 256GB from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z6 Pro 256GB now with free delivery.