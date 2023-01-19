 Iqoo Z6 Pro 256gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    IQOO Z6 Pro 256GB

    IQOO Z6 Pro 256GB

    IQOO Z6 Pro 256GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 28,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670) Processor, 4700 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z6 Pro 256GB from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z6 Pro 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37561/heroimage/150528-v5-iqoo-z6-pro-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37561/images/Design/150528-v5-iqoo-z6-pro-256gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37561/images/Design/150528-v5-iqoo-z6-pro-256gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37561/images/Design/150528-v5-iqoo-z6-pro-256gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37561/images/Design/150528-v5-iqoo-z6-pro-256gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹28,999
    256 GB
    6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4700 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 25,999 M.R.P. ₹33,990
    Buy Now

    IQOO Z6 Pro 256GB Price in India

    IQOO Z6 Pro 256GB price in India starts at Rs.28,999. The lowest price of IQOO Z6 Pro 256GB is Rs.25,999 on amazon.in.

    Iqoo Z6 Pro 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 4700 mAh
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 4700 mAh
    • Yes, Flash, 66W: 50 % in 18 minutes
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Single
    • F1.79
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Phantom Dusk, Legion Sky
    • Back: Plastic
    • 73.6 mm
    • 180 grams
    • 8.4 mm
    • 159.7 mm
    Display
    • 1300 nits
    • 409 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 1080 x 2404 pixels
    • 90 Hz
    • 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 91.01 %
    • 85.19 %
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Yes
    • AMOLED
    • 20:9
    General
    • Android v12
    • iQOO
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • May 23, 2022 (Official)
    • Z6 Pro 256GB
    • Yes
    • Funtouch OS
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.15 W/kg, Body: 0.56 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax) 5GHz
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax) 5GHz
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 GB
    • Adreno 642L
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 670 + 2.2 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670)
    • 20.0 s
    • 6 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 256 GB
    • No
    • UFS 2.2
    Iqoo Z6 Pro 256gb