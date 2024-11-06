Latest Tech News Tech Tech News BSNL Diwali offer ending tomorrow: Unlimited calls, 600GB data at just Rs…

Valid till tomorrow (November 7), the BSNL Diwali offer was available from October 28.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Nov 06 2024, 13:13 IST
BSNL Diwali offer includes 600GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 free SMS per day. (Reuters File Photo)

BSNL has turned out to be a compelling alternative for Jio and Airtel users who faced a steep hike in tariffs. Over the past few months, BSNL has gained a significant number of customers as the move away from Airtel, Jio and Vi for affordable recharge plans. To continue that momentum, the government-owned telecom operator launched a BSNL Diwali offer for the customers with additional benefits at a lower price. Valid till tomorrow (November 7), the BSNL Diwali offer was available from October 28. Here's everything you need to know about the great BSNL recharge plan.

BSNL Diwali offer ending tomorrow

BSNL is giving users a 100 discount on its 1,999 yearly recharge plan. Available till November 7, the offer brings the price down to 1,899, making it an attractive deal for customers looking for long-term value. The 1,899 plan includes 600GB of data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 free SMS per day, all valid for 365 days. This makes it one of the most comprehensive and affordable yearly plans available in India.

BSNL announced the offer through its X (formerly Twitter) account, stating: “Post Diwali Special offer! Get 100 OFF our 1999 Recharge Voucher—now just 1899! Enjoy 600GB data, unlimited calls, games, music, and more for a full year. This offer is valid until November 7, 2024. Recharge today and let BSNL brighten your digital life!”

As private operators like Jio and Airtel have recently raised their prices, BSNL is positioning itself as a cost-effective alternative. The operator has maintained competitive pricing while offering substantial benefits, appealing to customers who want great value without the higher costs seen elsewhere in the market.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 10:41 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

