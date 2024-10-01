Apple October event 2024: Leaked M4 MacBook Pro 14 specs surface online, check details here

Apple is set to host an October event where it plans to unveil new M4 MacBooks alongside fresh iPads. Recent leaks have surfaced, revealing retail packaging for the anticipated MacBook, offering insights into the device's specifications.

Apple October event 2024: Leaked Specs and Potential Upgrades

The leak originated from ShrimpApplePro on X, who mentioned that the source of the packaging remains unverified, as reported by the Tom's Guide. Therefore, the information should be considered tentative until confirmed. If accurate, the packaging indicates that the upcoming laptop is a 14-inch model equipped with an M4 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Notably, the mention of 16GB of RAM marks a shift from the usual 8GB typically found in previous MacBook models. Given the emphasis on Apple Intelligence, this adjustment aligns with expectations for a modern "Pro" laptop in 2024. Increased RAM could enhance multitasking capabilities, making the device more efficient for professional users.

M4 Chip and Thunderbolt Ports

The specifics about the M4 chip reveal a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. This configuration is a step up from the M3 chip, which features an 8-core CPU paired with a 10-core GPU, potentially delivering improved performance for users. In addition, the packaging suggests an additional Thunderbolt 4 port, increasing the total number of USB-C connections to three.

Scepticism regarding the authenticity of the leak arises from the use of "Apple ID" instead of "Apple Account," which Apple has begun to phase out in recent years. The return to "Apple ID" for a new product could indicate inconsistencies in branding, warranting further scrutiny.

Regardless, the upcoming Apple event is anticipated to clarify these details. As the event date approaches, Apple enthusiasts eagerly await official announcements regarding the M4 MacBook Pro.

In the meantime, ShrimpApplePro has shared additional images of the packaging on X, reportedly from a private Facebook group. While these images do not reveal new specifications, they contribute to the narrative of authenticity surrounding the product. With the October event on the horizon, the tech community watches closely for further developments regarding Apple's latest innovations.