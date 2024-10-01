 Apple October event 2024: Leaked M4 MacBook Pro 14 specs surface online, check details here | Laptops-pc News
Apple is set to unveil new M4 MacBooks and iPads in October event 2024, with leaks revealing potential specs for the upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple October event: iPhone maker to unveil new exciting products and features, here’s what to expect
Apple October event 2024
1/7 Apple October event: Apple typically unveils a variety of products in September, and this year proved no exception. The tech giant introduced the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4, along with significant software updates including iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. As October approaches, Apple prepares for additional announcements and product launches.  The company may host another event next month, potentially revealing new Macs and iPads, marking the fourth October event in five years. Last year, Apple held a virtual event on October 30, where it announced new MacBook Pro and iMac models powered by M3 chips. (AFP)
Apple October event 2024
2/7 Upcoming Features in Apple Intelligence: Apple will soon release its much-anticipated Apple Intelligence features. While not included in the iPhone 16 launch, users with compatible devices can access the iOS 18.1 public beta now. In October, Apple will introduce the first wave of AI capabilities as part of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. Key features will include an upgraded Siri, enhanced notifications with AI summaries, unwanted object removal in Photos, prioritised messages and summaries in Mail, tools for improved writing, a special Focus mode named Reduce Interruptions, on-demand Memory movie generation, and Safari webpage summaries. This marks the beginning of a year focused on integrating AI into Apple's product ecosystem. (Apple)
3/7 M4 MacBook Pro Launch: The MacBook Pro lineup will also receive an upgrade with the introduction of the M4 chip next month. Apple will offer three versions: M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max. Updates will apply to the 14-inch model and the more advanced 14- and 16-inch versions. While significant design changes are unlikely, users may anticipate surprises beyond the new chip offerings. (AFP)
Apple October event 2024
4/7 M4 Mac Mini: Apple is set to launch a redesigned M4 Mac mini, featuring a more compact design. While it won't reach the size of the Apple TV 4K, users can expect a smaller footprint. The Mac mini will offer both M4 and M4 Pro chip options, though the Pro version may see a later release. (Apple)
5/7 iPad Mini 7: The iPad mini 7 is expected to debut three years after its predecessor. Following the modern design introduced with the iPad mini 6, the new model will likely focus on internal enhancements. Users may expect improvements such as a fix for jelly scrolling issues, compatibility with Apple Intelligence, an upgraded chip like the A18 or M1, support for Apple Pencil Pro, and increased base storage. (Apple)
6/7 M4 iMac Update: Lastly, Apple is anticipated to release an M4 iMac. Given the recent launch of the M3 iMac, it's unclear if this will simply be a specification upgrade. There is a strong desire for new USB-C accessories and possibly new colour options, as the current palette remains unchanged since the M1 model. (Apple)
7/7 Possible New 10.9-inch Base iPad: Although rumours suggested a new base-model iPad would launch in October, reliable sources indicate that panel shipments are delayed until October, hinting at a 2025 release instead. Apple may introduce a separate model this October, but the likelihood is that the base iPad is not yet ready for release. (Unsplash)
Apple October event 2024
Apple prepares to unveil new M4 MacBook Pro and iPads at its upcoming October event. (Apple)

Apple is set to host an October event where it plans to unveil new M4 MacBooks alongside fresh iPads. Recent leaks have surfaced, revealing retail packaging for the anticipated MacBook, offering insights into the device's specifications. 

Apple October event 2024: Leaked Specs and Potential Upgrades

The leak originated from ShrimpApplePro on X, who mentioned that the source of the packaging remains unverified, as reported by the Tom's Guide. Therefore, the information should be considered tentative until confirmed. If accurate, the packaging indicates that the upcoming laptop is a 14-inch model equipped with an M4 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. 

Also read: Apple October event: M4 MacBook Pro launch likely, details leaked

Notably, the mention of 16GB of RAM marks a shift from the usual 8GB typically found in previous MacBook models. Given the emphasis on Apple Intelligence, this adjustment aligns with expectations for a modern "Pro" laptop in 2024. Increased RAM could enhance multitasking capabilities, making the device more efficient for professional users. 

M4 Chip and Thunderbolt Ports

The specifics about the M4 chip reveal a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. This configuration is a step up from the M3 chip, which features an 8-core CPU paired with a 10-core GPU, potentially delivering improved performance for users. In addition, the packaging suggests an additional Thunderbolt 4 port, increasing the total number of USB-C connections to three. 

Also read: MacBook Air M1 for 53,000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: 4 big reasons to buy it

Scepticism regarding the authenticity of the leak arises from the use of "Apple ID" instead of "Apple Account," which Apple has begun to phase out in recent years. The return to "Apple ID" for a new product could indicate inconsistencies in branding, warranting further scrutiny. 

Regardless, the upcoming Apple event is anticipated to clarify these details. As the event date approaches, Apple enthusiasts eagerly await official announcements regarding the M4 MacBook Pro. 

Also read: Apple October event 2024: What key upgrades are expected from the upcoming M4 Macs?

In the meantime, ShrimpApplePro has shared additional images of the packaging on X, reportedly from a private Facebook group. While these images do not reveal new specifications, they contribute to the narrative of authenticity surrounding the product. With the October event on the horizon, the tech community watches closely for further developments regarding Apple's latest innovations.

