Apple October event 2024: These three products likely missing from the lineup this year- Details

Apple is set to kick off a much-anticipated week of announcements, confirmed by its marketing head, Greg Joswiak, with new product updates planned. While speculation around Apple's latest innovations runs high, certain products are not on the agenda this time. Here's what you shouldn't expect during Apple's announcement spree.

MacBook Air with M4 Chip

The MacBook Air, popular among Apple's line-up, is staying with the M3 chip introduced in March 2024. Although the M4 chip is set to debut on certain devices, the MacBook Air won't receive this upgrade until March next year. Apple's release cadence for this model suggests a regular spring refresh, meaning the MacBook Air's next major update will likely align with that timeline. For those hoping for Apple's lightest laptop to feature the latest M4 technology sooner, this week's event won't bring that news.

Mac Studio and Mac Pro with M4 Ultra Chips

Apple's high-end computers featuring Ultra chips are also not on the list for this announcement cycle. While the Mac Studio and Mac Pro currently operate on the M2 family, upgrades to M4 Ultra chips aren't expected until 2025. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Mac Studio could get the M4 Ultra between March and June of next year, while the Mac Pro might follow by the end of next year. Apple's top-tier computing devices will hold off on updates for now, with new releases anticipated sometime in mid to late 2025.

Entry-Level iPad

The budget-friendly iPad model, or iPad 11, is also not likely to see an update this week. Rumours of support for Apple Intelligence in a new version have circulated, but delays have pushed the expected release to spring 2025. Display analyst Ross Young and Bloomberg's Gurman have both indicated that while panel shipments are beginning soon, the earliest release timeline remains spring. This suggests a quiet year for iPad refreshes, as 2023 also passed without any updates for Apple's tablet line.

What to Expect Next Spring

Alongside these postponed updates, several other Apple products are expected to launch next spring, including the iPhone SE 4, iPad Air, AirTag 2, and Apple's first-ever smart home display. These products were originally projected for a spring release, so the delayed timeline aligns with expectations.

As Apple gears up to showcase its latest offerings this week, these products are unlikely to make an appearance, keeping enthusiasts and customers looking ahead to next year for updates in some of Apple's popular lines.