Apple October event 2024: These three products likely missing from the lineup this year- Details

What products won’t make it to Apple’s “exciting week of announcements”? Here’s a quick look at what Apple won’t unveil this time.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 28 2024, 17:59 IST
Apple October Event 2024: iPad Mini 7, M4 Macs, and other expected launch
1/5  iPad Mini 7: Apple is speculated to launch an entry-level iPad Mini in the seventh generation during the upcoming Apple October event. Reports suggest that the new iPad Mini is expected to be powered by a faster chip and it will likely support  Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and better camera features. On the other hand, Mark Gurman highlighted that more iPads may be launched apart from the Mini version.  (Apple)
2/5 M4 MacBook Pro: According to Gurman and other leaks, the new generation MacBook Pro is expected to be powered by a new M4 chip. The Pro laptop will likely be introduced in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch. There are also rumours about new M4 Pro and M4 Max chips for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.  (Apple)
3/5 M4 iMac: This year the new generation iMac may not get any major upgrade but just some tweaks. However, the new iMac is expected to be powered by the new M4 chip for improved and faster performance. Alongside new Macs, Apple may also introduce new iMac accessories such as  Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad that may support USB-C charging ports. (Apple)
4/5 iOS 18.1 update: There are several reports suggesting that iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence will be rolled out in the month of October. Therefore, there is a high possibility that Apple may plan to officially roll out the AI features for iPhones, iPads, and Macs with new software updates. Several reports suggest that the update will include AI features such as writing tools, notification summaries, and more. (Apple)
5/5 M4 Mac mini:  After years of waiting, we may finally launch a new Mac mini with a major overhaul as suggested by Mark Gurman. There are also speculations that the device may be powered by the M4 and M4 Pro chips. Additionally, the Mac Mini may also support five USB-C ports instead of USB-A ports.  (Unsplash)
As Apple prepares for a week of announcements, certain highly anticipated products, including the MacBook Air and entry-level iPad, will remain absent from the spotlight. (AP)

Apple is set to kick off a much-anticipated week of announcements, confirmed by its marketing head, Greg Joswiak, with new product updates planned. While speculation around Apple's latest innovations runs high, certain products are not on the agenda this time. Here's what you shouldn't expect during Apple's announcement spree.

MacBook Air with M4 Chip

The MacBook Air, popular among Apple's line-up, is staying with the M3 chip introduced in March 2024. Although the M4 chip is set to debut on certain devices, the MacBook Air won't receive this upgrade until March next year. Apple's release cadence for this model suggests a regular spring refresh, meaning the MacBook Air's next major update will likely align with that timeline. For those hoping for Apple's lightest laptop to feature the latest M4 technology sooner, this week's event won't bring that news.

Mac Studio and Mac Pro with M4 Ultra Chips

Apple's high-end computers featuring Ultra chips are also not on the list for this announcement cycle. While the Mac Studio and Mac Pro currently operate on the M2 family, upgrades to M4 Ultra chips aren't expected until 2025. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Mac Studio could get the M4 Ultra between March and June of next year, while the Mac Pro might follow by the end of next year. Apple's top-tier computing devices will hold off on updates for now, with new releases anticipated sometime in mid to late 2025.

Also read: iPhone 16 banned in country due to failed Apple promises, phones waiting for IMEI

Entry-Level iPad

The budget-friendly iPad model, or iPad 11, is also not likely to see an update this week. Rumours of support for Apple Intelligence in a new version have circulated, but delays have pushed the expected release to spring 2025. Display analyst Ross Young and Bloomberg's Gurman have both indicated that while panel shipments are beginning soon, the earliest release timeline remains spring. This suggests a quiet year for iPad refreshes, as 2023 also passed without any updates for Apple's tablet line.

Also read: Apple October event confirmed: M4 Macs launching next week

What to Expect Next Spring

Alongside these postponed updates, several other Apple products are expected to launch next spring, including the iPhone SE 4, iPad Air, AirTag 2, and Apple's first-ever smart home display. These products were originally projected for a spring release, so the delayed timeline aligns with expectations.

As Apple gears up to showcase its latest offerings this week, these products are unlikely to make an appearance, keeping enthusiasts and customers looking ahead to next year for updates in some of Apple's popular lines.

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 17:58 IST
