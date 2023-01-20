Lava A32 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava A32 Lava A32 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 2,499 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A32 from HT Tech. Buy Lava A32 now with free delivery.