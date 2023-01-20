 Lava A32 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava A32

    Lava A32

    Lava A32 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 2,499 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A32 from HT Tech. Buy Lava A32 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28762/heroimage/lava-a32-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28762/images/Design/lava-a32-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28762/images/Design/lava-a32-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28762/images/Design/lava-a32-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹2,499
    512 MB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    1500 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava A32 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1500 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 1500 mAh
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • No
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • No
    Design
    • 263 grams
    • 124.4 mm
    • 64.6 mm
    • 10.8 mm
    • Black, White
    Display
    • TFT
    • No
    • 233 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 56.67 %
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    General
    • A32
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Lava
    • No
    • July 21, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v2.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP
    • 256 MB
    • Spreadtrum SC7715
    • Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 512 MB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lava A32 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava A32 in India?

    Lava A32 price in India at 1,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7715; RAM: 256 MB; Battery: 1500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava A32?

    How many colors are available in Lava A32?

    What is the Lava A32 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava A32 Waterproof?

    View More

    Lava A32