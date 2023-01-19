 Lava A72 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lava Phones Lava A72

    Lava A72

    Lava A72 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A72 from HT Tech. Buy Lava A72 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28151/heroimage/lava-a72-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28151/images/Design/lava-a72-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28151/images/Design/lava-a72-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28151/images/Design/lava-a72-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28151/images/Design/lava-a72-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava A72 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 2500 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 11 Hours(3G) / Up to 13 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Yes
    • Up to 11 Hours(3G) / Up to 13 Hours(2G)
    • 2500 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 143 grams
    • 8.4 mm
    • 72 mm
    • 145.5 mm
    • Black, Blue, White
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Scratch-resistant glass,
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 65.64 %
    General
    • No
    • Lava
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • May 3, 2016 (Official)
    • A72
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro
    Performance
    • Spreadtrum SC9830A
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 32 bit
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lava A72 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava A72 in India?

    Lava A72 price in India at 3,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9830A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava A72?

    How many colors are available in Lava A72?

    What is the Lava A72 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava A72 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lava A72