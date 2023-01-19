Lava A72 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava A72 Lava A72 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A72 from HT Tech. Buy Lava A72 now with free delivery.