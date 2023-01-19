Lava A79 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava A79 Lava A79 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A79 from HT Tech. Buy Lava A79 now with free delivery.