Lava A97 2gb Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava A97 2GB Plus Lava A97 2GB Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,407 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2350 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A97 2GB Plus from HT Tech. Buy Lava A97 2GB Plus now with free delivery.