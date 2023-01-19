 Lava A97 2gb Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava A97 2GB Plus

    Lava A97 2GB Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,407 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2350 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava A97 2GB Plus from HT Tech. Buy Lava A97 2GB Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,407
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2350 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    amazon
    ₹ 5,901 M.R.P. ₹5,949
    Lava A97 2GB Plus Price in India

    Lava A97 2GB Plus price in India starts at Rs.6,407. The lowest price of Lava A97 2GB Plus is Rs.5,901 on amazon.in.

    Lava A97 2gb Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2350 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2350 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • 1280x720 fps
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 145 mm
    • 72 mm
    • 160 grams
    • 9.2 mm
    • Blue, Gold, Grey
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 196 ppi
    • TFT
    • 65.86 %
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 4G: Available (supports Indian bands),
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Lava
    • No
    • August 14, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • A97 2GB Plus
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v4.0
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 2 GB
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Lava A97 2gb Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava A97 2Gb Plus in India?

    Lava A97 2Gb Plus price in India at 5,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2350 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava A97 2Gb Plus?

    How many colors are available in Lava A97 2Gb Plus?

    What is the Lava A97 2Gb Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava A97 2Gb Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    Lava A97 2gb Plus