 Lava Beu Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lava Phones Lava BeU

    Lava BeU

    Lava BeU is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,777 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor, 4060 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava BeU from HT Tech. Buy Lava BeU now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35568/heroimage/141897-v1-lava-beu-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35568/images/Design/141897-v1-lava-beu-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35568/images/Design/141897-v1-lava-beu-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35568/images/Design/141897-v1-lava-beu-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,777
    32 GB
    6.08 inches (15.44 cm)
    Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    4060 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,777
    32 GB
    6.08 inches (15.44 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    4060 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Beu Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 4060 mAh
    • 6.08 inches (15.44 cm)
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4060 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exposure compensation
    • F1.85
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 fps
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    Design
    • 9.82 mm
    • Rose Pink
    • 175.8 grams
    • 155.5 mm
    • 73.3 mm
    Display
    • 6.08 inches (15.44 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 79.44 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 283 ppi
    • 720 x 1560 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android Go
    • Lava
    • Yes
    • February 9, 2021 (Official)
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • BeU
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8322
    • Unisoc SC9863A
    • 2 GB
    • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lava Beu FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Beu in India?

    Lava Beu price in India at 6,388 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9863A; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4060 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Beu?

    How many colors are available in Lava Beu?

    What is the Lava Beu Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Beu Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lava Beu