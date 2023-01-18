Lava Beu Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava BeU Lava BeU is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,777 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor, 4060 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava BeU from HT Tech. Buy Lava BeU now with free delivery.