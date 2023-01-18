Lava Beu Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Lava Beu in India?
Lava Beu price in India at 6,388 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9863A; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4060 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
