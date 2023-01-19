 Lava Iris 450 Colour Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Iris 450 Colour

    Lava Iris 450 Colour

    Lava Iris 450 Colour is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris 450 Colour from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris 450 Colour now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Iris 450 Colour Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 1800 mAh
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Battery
    • 1800 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 8.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 9.2 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 9.2 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 136 mm
    • 63.5 mm
    • Black, Blue, Brown, Green, Purple, Red, White
    • 10.5 mm
    • 136 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 218 ppi
    • 64.6 %
    General
    • Iris 450 Color
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • Lava
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 25, 2014 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 512 MB
    • Mali-400 MP
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6572
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Up to 2.43 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lava Iris 450 Colour FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Iris 450 Colour in India?

    Lava Iris 450 Colour price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Iris 450 Colour?

    How many colors are available in Lava Iris 450 Colour?

    What is the Lava Iris 450 Colour Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Iris 450 Colour Waterproof?

    View More

    Lava Iris 450 Colour