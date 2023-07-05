Lava Iris 456 Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Lava Iris 456 Lava Iris 456 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 6,915 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz Processor , 1650 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris 456 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris 456 now with free delivery.