 Lava Iris 470 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lava Phones Lava Iris 470

    Lava Iris 470

    Lava Iris 470 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 5,299 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1650 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris 470 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris 470 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24456/heroimage/lava-iris-470-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24456/images/Design/lava-iris-470-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24456/images/Design/lava-iris-470-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,299
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1650 mAh
    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,299
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    5 MP
    1650 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Iris 470 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1650 mAh
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 17 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 17 Hours(2G)
    • 1650 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 134 mm
    • Black
    • 147 grams
    • 10.4 mm
    • 66 mm
    Display
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 63.08 %
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 218 ppi
    General
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Iris 470
    • January 24, 2015 (Official)
    • Lava
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v3.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 512 MB
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6572
    • Mali-400 MP
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Up to 1.27 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lava Iris 470 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Iris 470 in India?

    Lava Iris 470 price in India at 4,399 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1650 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Iris 470?

    How many colors are available in Lava Iris 470?

    What is the Lava Iris 470 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Iris 470 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lava Iris 470