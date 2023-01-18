 Lava Iris Alfa L Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Iris Alfa L

    Lava Iris Alfa L is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,549 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris Alfa L from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris Alfa L now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,549
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    8 MP
    2 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    Lava Iris Alfa L Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 13 Hours(3G) / Up to 22 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 13 Hours(3G) / Up to 22 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • No
    • 4 x Digital Zoom
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Yes
    • 1280x720 @ 40 fps
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • 9.3 mm
    • Grey, White
    • 152 mm
    • 165 grams
    • 78.9 mm
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 69.37 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 200 ppi
    General
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • April 24, 2015 (Official)
    • Lava
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Iris Alfa L
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Up to 2.32 GB
    Lava Iris Alfa L FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Iris Alfa L in India?

    Lava Iris Alfa L price in India at 6,849 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Iris Alfa L?

    How many colors are available in Lava Iris Alfa L?

    What is the Lava Iris Alfa L Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Iris Alfa L Waterproof?

    Lava Iris Alfa L