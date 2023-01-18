Lava Iris Alfa L Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava Iris Alfa L Lava Iris Alfa L is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,549 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris Alfa L from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris Alfa L now with free delivery.